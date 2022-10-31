English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ashneer Grover's take on US gas prices features a Donald Trump sticker. Pic inside

    "Well clearly things on ground were drastically different this summer!" Ashneer Grover tweeted with a photo clicked at a gas pump in the US.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 31, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover was responding to a tweet by Donald Trump's son.

    Ashneer Grover was responding to a tweet by Donald Trump's son.


    Ashneer Grover recently shared an observation about gas prices in the US while responding to a tweet by Donald Trump Junior and it features a sticker of Donald Trump himself.

    The former US President's son had tweeted about the current President Joe Biden "lying" about bringing down the gas prices during his regime.

    "Strange that I haven’t seen any fact checks on this flagrant Biden lie anywhere… it’s almost like the fact checkers are just partisan hacks and not actually checking for facts?!?" Donald Trump Junior tweeted.

    To this, Ashneer Grover commented, "Well clearly things on ground were drastically different this summer! And it was hard to miss this." Along with his tweet was a photo of a fuel pump at a gas station which read that
    "premium" gas was available for $6.699 with a sticker of Donald Trump pointing at the gas rate with a speech bubble: "Biden did that."

    Close

    Related stories

    But other Twitter users were quick to point out that the Shark Tank India judge had shared the rate for the "premium" quality gas and that the normal variety costs much less.

    Read more: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares 2 weight loss tips

    Gas prices in the US has been falling for more than a week, as per a report in Forbes and the national average price for a gallon of gas had reached $3.74 on Thursday.

    According to the report, the drop in prices came as the Joe Biden Administration opened 14 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- an emergency stockpile of petroleum maintained by the United States Department of Energy -- for sale to cut costs ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

    Read more: Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Joe Biden outraged
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #Donald Trump #Donald Trump Junior #Joe Biden #Shark Tank India #US gas prices
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.