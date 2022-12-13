Ashneer Grover's jibe at Ankur Warikoo's book: 'Sasta item'

While Ashneer Grover’s book is priced at Rs. 368 on Amazon, Ankur Warikoo’s “Get Epic Shit Done” is available at Rs. 299 on Amazon.

Ashneer Grover is busy promoting his memoir “Doglapan” that tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life. Already a best-seller, the BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge had said that “Doglapan” is not a self-help book.

Ashneer Grover, 40, on Saturday took a jibe at a new book by Ankur Warikoo, former CEO of nearbuy.com and Groupon’s India business.

Warikoo is the author of “Do Epic Shit” (2021) and “Get Epic Shit Done” (2022) published by Juggernaut Books, and targeted at readers aged 18-30.

A Twitter user, claiming to be a student, urged Grover to reduce the price of his book to Rs. 200, saying it will then become a “mass product”.

“Saste mein ek aur item hai aap ke liye (there is one more item available to you at a cheap rate) - Get Epic Shit Done.”

While Grover’s book is priced at Rs. 368 on Amazon, Warikoo’s “Get Epic Shit Done” is available at Rs. 299 on Amazon.

Warikoo, a PhD dropout, is now a popular content creator with two million followers on Instagram. His videos about personal growth and finance are hugely popular.

In “Doglapan”, Grover is at his controversial and provocative best as he blames a series of actors for his fall from being a hugely successful startup operator.

In the book’s epilogue, he talks about putting founders and their families first. Management, investors, and other stakeholders are incidental.

“If you choose to work with your spouse, there should be no hesitation in designating them as co-founders as well as giving them a seat on the board,” he writes.

“It is important to remember that the investor is just another vendor.”

The memoir begins with the chapter titled “Malviya Nagar – Where it all began”. He was born and brought up in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar neighbourhood.