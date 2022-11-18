Ashneer Grover says memoir 'Doglapan' not a self help book: 'I don’t do that s**t'

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's “Doglapan” will be out on December 26. (ashneer.grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover’s "Doglapan" is not a self-help book, the BharatPe co-founder said on Thursday, a week after he announced his memoir. “Doglapan : It’s not a self-help book. I don’t do that s**t,” Grover tweeted, sharing a glimpse of the 15 chapters listed in the book.

The book tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life.

The memoir begins with the chapter titled “Malviya Nagar – Where it all began”. Grover, 40, was born and brought up in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar neighbourhood.

In his memoir, Grover, who was the most popular judge on reality show Shark Thank India, has dedicated separate chapters to his days at Grofers, wife Madhuri Jain, the start of the BharatPe story and Shark Tank India

Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was associated with grocery delivery platform Grofers. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers (now Blinkit) until August 2017.

The title of the book, “Doglapan” (double standards), is a nod to Grover's repeated use of the word on the sets of Shark Tank India.

"After reading this book, you will either completely quit your job or you will continue to only be in jobs your whole life," Grover had tweeted on November 11. "At least, you won't be stuck in the middle."

“Doglapan”, which will be out on December 26, is available for pre-ordering on Amazon.

Ashneer Grover had a bitter exit from BharatPe earlier this year, following accusations of financial irregularities.

He had publicly sparred with BharatPe's board over accusations that he and his family committed fraud to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Grover is now reported to be working to set up another start-up. He had hinted at the new project on his birthday in June.