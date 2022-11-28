Ashneer Grover says 'There is no BharatPe without me' as top executives quit fintech firm

Ashneer Grover had resigned as MD and director of BharatPe earlier this year.

Ashneer Grover has once again spoken up against his former company BharatPe amid reports of senior executives, including the chief technology officer (CTO) and chief product officer (CPO), quitting.



Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow ! There is no @bharatpeindia without @Ashneer_Grover https://t.co/Wl6nKeeIUd

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 28, 2022

Sharing the report on Twitter, Grover wrote, "Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow! There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover."

BharatPe announced on Monday that four of the company’s senior executives have resigned to pursue their entrepreneurial interests, including chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and Nehul Malhotra, head of consumer lending platform PostPe.

Geetanshu Singla, who served as the vice president of technology too has moved on, the company added.

"We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul, and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions," BharatPe stated.

Ashneer Grover has had a rocky past with the fintech company he co-founded. After a bitter battle with the board, he resigned as MD and director earlier this year. Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover had also been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation.

Although Grover has appeared to have moved on and started his own venture and even released a new book with at least one chapter dedicated to the BharatPe episode.

On the work front, Grover has also been dropped from the latest season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. The former "Shark" has often credited his rise to fame and his newfound "fitness" lifestyle to the show.

