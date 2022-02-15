Ashneer Grover says Indians 'are the world's most spoilt customers'

Ashneer Grover listed out the challenges he faced while working in the grocery delivery sector with Grofers.

BharatPe founder and one of the judges at business reality show Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover, recently revealed why he thinks Indians are challenging as customers.

Speaking to YouTuber Raj Shamani during a talk show, Grover said, "Indians are the world's most spoilt customers. They want everything at their lowest price, in the smallest size and the want it now. And even after that, they want a discount."

Elaborating on the challenges he faced while working as the Chief Financial Officer with grocery delivery platform Grofer, now known as Blinkit, Ashneer Grover said that Maximum Retail Price (MRP) cap on goods was a major roadblock he had to face. While the other was people's unwillingness to pay for service.

"In the US, you know that when you move to the outskirts of a big city, you will find everything at a lower rate and it's the most expensive in the heart of the city. But India has a concept of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for every product and that was a big hurdle."

Another problem, especially while dealing with grocery-delivery app was to change people's behaviour towards grocery shopping. "In our country, going to the market is more of a social activity and the culture of stocking up does not usually apply as it does in other countries. That's why building a grocery business was double tough in India," he said.