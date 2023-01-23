Ashneer Grover on layoffs: 'Never had to fire people because of bad markets'

Sharing a slideshow on the new start-up, Ashneer Grover offered a sneak peek on how the company is being built.

Ashneer Grover on Monday commented on the mass layoffs taking place across industries anticipating a recession. The ex-Shark Tank India judge and former BharatPe co-founder said that he was thankful that he never had to fire people because of bad markets.

"It’s sad to hear about firings every day. I am thankful that I’ve never had to fire people because of bad markets - because I’ve always hired considerately. As a founder you’ve to think about the long game," Grover shared on LinkedIn.

"I had posted about 25 percent - 40 percent salary reduction a while back as an alternative to mass firings. I just don’t get it why founders won’t go down that path. Everything gets repriced: energy, capital, technology. Why not people?"

Grover's comments came in the wake of both international and domestic companies such as Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Meta, and Swiggy laying off thousands of employees. He then reiterated that his new startup Third Unicorn would have a cap of 50 employees.

"Glad I’ve put on myself a max cap of 50 people in the Third Unicorn. People joining me will have to worry only about building and growth - I’ve got my team’s back," he added.

Read More

This isn't the first time that Ashneer Grover has spoken about what prospective employees can expect from his company. Earlier this month, promised Mercedes cars to staff who complete five years with Third Unicorn.