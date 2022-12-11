Ashneer Grover has 'deep respect' for 'fierce competitor' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar. Here's why

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Ashneer Grover, who has revived his feud with BharatPe with the release of his book Doglapan, stated on Sunday that he has "deep respect" for Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma whom Grover called his "most fierce competitor".

Taking a dig at the fintech company, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe tweeted, "You are mentally closest and most respectful of your most fierce competitor, than those claiming to be on your side. Deep respect Vijay Shekhar of Paytm. Your personal review of my book is the one which means the most to me!"



Ashneer Grover , as it turns out, had sent an autographed copy of his book to Vijay Shekhar who, after reading it, sent a message thanking Grover and calling him a "bullshit buster of our time".

Meanwhile, BharatPe has sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from Grover's wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members. The company alleged that the family paid for South Delhi duplex, vacations, skincare, appliances with its money.

BharatPe also filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing on 17 counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and criminal breach of trust, which could land the Grovers in jail for up to ten years if proven guilty.