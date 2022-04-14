As Akshay Kumar joins pan masala brand ad, Twitter’s reminder with an old video

Actor Akshay Kumar was trolled for his "hypocrisy" on Twitter.

Renowned actors endorsing pan masala brands has always been the subject of debate. Recently, a brand, Vimal, released an advertisement that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who have appeared in its previous ads, and teased a new entrant -- Akshay Kumar.

The clip showed Khan and Devgn talking about a new “Khiladi”, seemingly a reference to Akshay Kumar’s breakthrough role in the Khiladi film series. The scene then cut to a silhouette, apparently of Kumar.

Social media users were not pleased with the new ad. They dug out old videos of Kumar, a known health and fitness enthusiast, speaking against pan masala/gutkha endorsements.

“I would request them (his co-actors) not to endorse such products,” Kumar said in the video. “People watch them and follow them.”



Mahaan Desh Bhakt Star #AkshayKumar said this few years ago when asked about Stars doing Gutka , Pan masala Ad ..

Today the same man has joined #Vimal Universe pic.twitter.com/Tf0QRPcG0a — BigScreen (@BigScreenTicket) April 13, 2022



Others shared memes to troll Kumar, who has also appeared in anti-smoking ads.



Akshay Kumar through the years pic.twitter.com/3RcoTYT25F — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) April 13, 2022





Leaked scene from Akshay Kumar's new vimal ad : pic.twitter.com/M2nCWVYZsn — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 14, 2022



Banker Nachiket Mor said: "So disappointing to see some of our most successful and highly regarded film and cricketing superstars promote gambling and gutka as if their life depended on it."



So disappointing to see some of our most successful and highly regarded film and cricketing superstars promote gambling and gutka as if their life depended on it. — Nachiket Mor (@nachiketmor) April 13, 2022



Another user called out Kumar for his "hypocrisy".

"If there'll be awards for hypocrisy Akshay Kumar will take them all," another Twitter user said. "Three years back Akshay said 'I'm getting many big offers to endorse tobacco products but I refuse, I care about the health of people'. But today he Joined Vimal universe for money."

A user joked that Vimal's "Cinematic Universe" will become bigger than Marvel and DC.



At this rate Vimal Cinematic Universe is gonna become bigger than MCU & DCEU https://t.co/GfLg5tKOvC —(@Mjumbled) April 13, 2022





