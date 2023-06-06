Apple Vision Pro first commercial gets 17 million views. Tim Cook shares video

The launch video of "Apple Vision Pro" generated several questions on Twitter.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 which began on Monday saw CEO Tim Cook share a glimpse of the mixed reality (MR) headset-"Apple Vision Pro".

In a video released by Cook on Twitter, a user can be seen wearing the product and can view several different essentials such as Mail, Music and Messages. Then the user can be seen using moving his hands towards the "Compatible Apps" section, following which it takes him into a new window.

"Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before!," Cook wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.



Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

Few key features of the "Apple Vision Pro" are it allows you to see the screen and what is behind it, it can be controlled with no additional equipment and it can scan your eyes to tell who you are.

"You're never isolated from people around you. You can see them, and they can see you," Apple said in a statement.

The video generated numerous different responses from users on Twitter, many of whom queried about the different product features.

"Can I use my own external battery? 2hrs is sorta useless if you plan to watch movies," one user wrote.

"Can it be use as a multi screen a whole day? If you are working on several apps, can you have one on the left, one on the middle and one on the right for example?," another user wrote.

"What does the other side of the facetime call see when he calls the person with the headset?," a third user wrote.

The "Apple Vision Pro" has been priced at $3499 (Rs 2.88 lakh) and will be available early next year at Apple.com and Apple Retail Stores.

Also on Day 1, Apple also launched a new watchOS 10 and is likely to launch a new operating system and a new MacBook Air.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: Apple introduces new watchOS 10