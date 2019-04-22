Apple to help users track personal belongings: Report

When it comes to security, Apple always tends to bring its a-game, and this time is no different. According to reports by 9to5Mac, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a new app that will merge the current Find My iPhone and Find My Friends app into one offering.

The report from 9to5 Mac claims that the new application is codenamed “Green Touch” and will be a Marzipan app. The new application is set to overhaul Apple’s current tracking hardware and locate all devices in a user’s network with the added benefit of being able to track friends and family in real time. The app, which is currently in its testing phases, will also provide additional functionality to location sharing.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Apple will also feature an additional piece of hardware with the new app that can be attached to previously untraceable and non-Apple devices. This hardware comes in the form of a physical location-tracking tag that can be attached to an item to monitor its location. The new tag can be attached on everything from bags to AirPods. Just like the function in the Find My Phone app, it utilises proximity alerts or sound alarms if the attached object is put in Lost Mode.

The new tag, which will help you track items, will be synced to your account through iCloud. Once attached and set up, the tag will notify you through the app when an item is out of range. While there’s no information on what the tag will look like or what it will be called, we do know that the product is codenamed “B3B9”.

This new tag can be beneficial for finding frequently misplaced items like keys, wallets, etc. However, several security concerns arise when dealing with a product that can track virtually anything.