    Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law's 'tilak' for Yogi Adityanath after big BJP win | Watch

    Aparna Yadav applied tilak on Yogi Adityanath's forehead with her daughter after the BJP's thumping victory in UP.

    Stella Dey
    March 11, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    Aparna Yadav applied tilak on Yogi Adityanath with her daughter after BJP won UP. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @AHindinews)

    As the BJP marched into Uttar Pradesh with a thumping victory for the second time, Aparna Yadav, a Samajwadi family member-cum-BJP leader was ecstatic for his party.

    Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, who joined the BJP in a not-so-surprise move last month said that the state couldn’t get a better government even as her brother-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came in second in the polls.

    "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee." This is an answer to all those who divided (the state) on the basis of appeasement politics, caste. We are forming government with 'Jai Shree Ram' on March 10...; can't get a better government than this,” Aparna Yadav said after the BJP’s spectacular 255 seat-win in the state.

    Yadav met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this morning to congratulate him on the massive win. She applied tilak on Yogi’s forehead with her daughter, a video shared by news agency ANI shows.

    Aparna Yadav is seen holding a ‘thali’ and takes her daughter’s finger to help her apply the tilak on the forehead of a seated and smiling Yogi Adityanath.

    Akhilesh Yadav seemed unaffected when his sister-in-law joined the BJP last month. “I congratulate her. I am happy that the BJP is accepting the ideology of socialism,” Yadav had said.

    The marathon Uttar Pradesh elections were held in seven phases, the results of which were announced on Thursday. The BJP’s magnificent win with 250+ seats however came with a downside of losing a few to Samajwadi Party that bagged 111 seats (gaining 64 seats as compared to the last polls). The Congress fared disastrously bagging only two seats in the state.
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Aparna Yadav #Aparna Yadav seat #Samajwadi Party #UP election results #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:12 pm
