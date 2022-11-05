Ankur Warikoo recommends his top 10 reads

Ankur Warikoo has shared a list of his 10 favourite books

For entrepreneur and former Nearbuy boss Ankur Warikoo, the quality of reading matters much more than the quantity of reading. “The key to life is not to read as many books as possible. It is to re-read the books that served you well,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a list of his top 10 reads. His recommendations range from books on business advice to better living. With a healthy mix of bestsellers and more obscure titles, here is a look at Warikoo’s recommendations:



1. Linchpin, by Seth Godin @ThisIsSethsBlog

Tells you how to become indispensable.

Not just at work.

In life.

Powerful book!https://t.co/JDzKlxpYzw — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

Sapiens by Yuval Harari



2. Sapiens by Yuval Harari @harari_yuval Tells you how did we as humans come to dominate this planet.

What made agriculture, money, religion happen.

What made us happen!https://t.co/wsNypXbsds — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022



3. The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma @RobinSharma

Tells us the miracles and wonders of living a fulfilling life, through the life of Julian.

But this is not Julian's story.

It is our story.

Everyone's story!https://t.co/nA1R3Or8D2 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl



4. Man's search for meaning by Viktor Frankl Shows us the way to transcend suffering and find significance in the art of living.

Tells us that our deepest desire is to search for meaning and purpose.

Incredible!https://t.co/6I7VpZ1Vv1 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022



5. Atmamun by Kapil Gupta @KapilGuptaMD

This book is possibly the most powerful one I have read till date.

The book is for everyone.

But everyone is not ready for it!https://t.co/3PRLQiS28b — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

The Courage to be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi



6. Courage to be disliked by Ichiro Kishimi @kishimi and Fumitake Koga @fumiken Tells us how we are all free to determine our own future free of the shackles of past experiences, doubts and the expectations of others.

Life-changing book!https://t.co/i5FpGB8xDp — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022



7. Rework by Jason Fried @jasonfried and DHH @dhh

Tells us how to reimagine work, breaking most notions that have been set by the world, fed by the world.

Possibly the most unique business book one will read!https://t.co/JLhVfaCVhT — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel



8. Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel @morganhousel Tells us that making money isn't as much about knowing how to, as it is about how you behave with money.

Possibly the only money book one needs to read!https://t.co/Xaz3dl865c — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022



9. Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson @EricJorgenson

A terrific compilation of @naval's thoughts on building wealth and creating long-term happiness.

A book that will inspire you to create your own path, as against follow someone else's!https://t.co/TkRhxXGksi — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

Atomic Habits by James Clear



10. Atomic Habits by James Clear @JamesClear Tells us the power of tiny habits, that slowly and steadily bring about massive changes in one's life.

One of the most liberating books one will read.https://t.co/rLq0IWdXdm — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022



Small habits can bring about big changes, and that’s the lesson one takes away after reading Atomic Habits