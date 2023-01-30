English
    Anand Mahindra: 'Success comes from attention to quality in the smallest details'

    To better explain his point, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a construction worker who was laying a part of a road with concrete and had to manoeuvre himself around a manhole.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 30, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.3 million strong Twitter family.

    As a part of his Monday motivational messages, Anand Mahindra said that attention to detail is one of the key components of success. And to drive the point home, the industrialist shared a video of a construction worker who was laying a part of a road with concrete and had to manoeuvre himself around a manhole.


    "Successful results come from unrelenting attention to quality in the smallest details of your work. This man doesn’t need to read any management bibles on the pursuit of excellence. He could teach a course on that himself," the industrialist tweeted.

    Many Twitter users could relate to Anand Mahindra's message.