    Anand Mahindra is 'working hard' to learn Spanish: 'My son-in-law, grandson are Spanish speakers'

    Anand Mahindra also had a word of advice for a Twitter follower who is also learning Spanish. 'Por supuesto! Yo tambien. Nunca me rendiré…

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 11, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra's daughter Divya Mahindra is married to Jorge Zapata -- an architect of Mexican descent based in New York.

    Anand Mahindra has been working hard trying to learn Spanish through online courses including the popular app Duolingo. The industrialist, who has a Mexican son-in-law, said that he was doing it for his family.


    "Since both my son-in-law and grandson are Spanish speakers, I have been working hard on acquiring that skill -- mainly through Duolingo, online," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted on Tuesday. He also highlighted why the learning journey has been a difficult one with the help of a video.

    In the clip, a Spanish speaker points out a number of words that sound similar in the language and may often confuse new learners.

    Anand Mahindra also interacted with a follower in Spanish. Responding to his tweet, when another Spanish learner, said that he too found it difficult to master the language, the Mahindra Group chairperson replied in Spanish, "Por supuesto! Yo tambien. Nunca me rendiré… (Of course! Me too. Never give up…)."

    Anand Mahindra's daughter Divya Mahindra is married to Jorge Zapata -- an architect of Mexican descent based in New York. The industrialist's second daughter is married to a French national.

    Ankita Sengupta
