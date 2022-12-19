Anand Mahindra watched FIFA World Cup final with French and Mexican sons-in-law: “I quietly…’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's family is a multicultural one, and so FIFA 2022 final night meant different members cheering on different sides.

Mahindra has two sons-in-law, one French and the other Mexican. The former supported his national team while the latter stood by Argentina's side. Mexico did not make it to the round of 16 in 2022.

The industrialist sat between the two men who were shouting "Allez Les Bleus” (Go Blues! and "Vamos Argentina" (Let's go Argentina!). He said that in those moments, he silently wished for India to debut on the global stage in 2026.

"Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son in law who’s screaming 'Allez Les Bleus' and my Mexican son in law who’s chanting 'Vamos Argentina', and I’m sitting and quietly whispering 'Chak De India—in ‘26', " Mahindra said.

His tweet gathered over 60,000 likes, with some echoing the sentiment.

"Someday," ed-tech company Byju's, official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, tweeted.

Others said India will have to wait longer than 2026.

"Indians might qualify by 2034-2038," one user wrote. "Football is becoming mainstream."

Another said: "India 2026, I am afraid is no where near a possibility with our roadmaps presented by AIFF. They need moderation. Not sure who will step in, but for now it's just a business where everyone wants to fill their pockets."

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, except in 1950. But they never participated in the tournament. Some say it was because of funds paucity, others claim India chose to play barefoot and FIFA didn't allow it.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with the Lionel Messi-led Argentina winning their first title since 1986. Defending champions France fought hard to script history but lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

