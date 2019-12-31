App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra is a fan of 8-year-old Licipriya Kangujam; here is why

The idea to make plantation drives compulsory in schools might have struck Anand Mahindra as a novelty, but 8-year-old Manipuri environment activist Licipriya Kangujam was quick to remind him that she had pitched it long ago.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra retweeted a post on how it is compulsory for students to plant trees to graduate in the Philippines. In the tweet, he tagged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to start a similar strategy in India to expand the country’s green cover.

While this idea might have struck him as a novelty, 8-year-old Manipuri environment activist Licipriya Kangujam, was quick to remind the business tycoon that she had dished out this idea to the political leaders long ago. She tagged Anand Mahindra and Javadekar in a Twitter post containing a picture of herself holding a placard where she can be seen pitching the same idea.

Responsive as he is, Mahindra accepted that he was indeed not aware of her suggestions and lauded her efforts to save the environment. To brighten up the day of the feisty little girl, he also reminded her that he had become one of her followers and would endorse her request for a greener India.

The Twitter exchange ended with Licipriya thanking Anand Mahindra for recognising her contributions and hopes for a cleaner, greener India.


First Published on Dec 31, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #environment activist #Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra #tree plantation drive

