Anand Mahindra is a fan of 8-year-old Licipriya Kangujam; here is why



So @PrakashJavdekar ji, in order to build on the success of India’s expanding green cover, why don’t we inspire every school in India to follow this example? I will appeal to all the Schools under the umbrella of the Mahindra Foundation—including @MUWCI to emulate this practice https://t.co/MmlAQ537el

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2019



Have a look to this @anandmahindra Sir! I already gave suggestions. Trust me! India will be green in 5 years!https://t.co/X6vsHRWR5J pic.twitter.com/XXy3WNAI68

— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 31, 2019



I didn’t know you had already suggested this Licypriya. Hope you can hear my loud applause for your leadership. Count me in as one of your followers! I support & echo your request to @narendramodi & @PrakashJavdekarhttps://t.co/wRo3gIG8JS

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2019



What a bless day on this last day of 2019! Thanks for your great response Sir. I may be just 8 years old, but I’m playing my role in my small capacity i have to make our planet a better place to live. Together we can make our nation - green and shine! Happy New Year in advance!

— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 31, 2019

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra retweeted a post on how it is compulsory for students to plant trees to graduate in the Philippines. In the tweet, he tagged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to start a similar strategy in India to expand the country’s green cover.While this idea might have struck him as a novelty, 8-year-old Manipuri environment activist Licipriya Kangujam, was quick to remind the business tycoon that she had dished out this idea to the political leaders long ago. She tagged Anand Mahindra and Javadekar in a Twitter post containing a picture of herself holding a placard where she can be seen pitching the same idea.Responsive as he is, Mahindra accepted that he was indeed not aware of her suggestions and lauded her efforts to save the environment. To brighten up the day of the feisty little girl, he also reminded her that he had become one of her followers and would endorse her request for a greener India.The Twitter exchange ended with Licipriya thanking Anand Mahindra for recognising her contributions and hopes for a cleaner, greener India.