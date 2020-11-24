Environment activist Ridhima Pandey among Indians featured in BBC's list of 100 influential women

Thirteen-year-old Indian environmental activist Ridhima Pandey has featured in BBC’s list of 100 most inspiring and influential women across the globe. The climate change activist from Uttarakhand is among four other Indian women who have been featured on the list.

The other Indians on the list include Shaheen Bagh’s 82-year-old “Daadi” Bilkis Bano, who had been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, Para-Badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi, and singer Isaivani, who broke male domination to become a female ‘Gaana’ singer.

Lauding the young climate activist, BBC wrote: "Ridhima Pandey is a climate activist who, at the age of nine, filed a petition against the Government of India in response to its inaction to mitigate climate change. In 2019, along with 15 other child petitioners, Ridhima filed a lawsuit against five countries at the United Nation.

"Ridhima is currently participating in international conferences and helping to empower other students, at all levels, to fight for their future and for the biodiversity of the world. Ridhima is working to save her future and that of coming generations".

Last year, Ridhima had joined Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. She has been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take adequate steps to fight air pollution in the country.

According to the BBC website, the list features women who are leaders and change makers. It reads: "This year 100 Women is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times".

Among the other women named by BBC is Sanna Marin, who leads Finland's all-female coalition government; Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films; Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine and Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actress.