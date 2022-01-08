'An Omicron rom-com': Australian woman's story of quarantining with Tinder date after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: The woman, Sarah Henley, filmed herself and her date doing everyday tasks like ordering food and laundry.

An Australian woman’s account of being in quarantine with her Tinder date after they both tested positive for the coronavirus is going viral on social media as a telltale sign of how the pandemic has altered romance and other aspects of our life.

Sarah Henley posted a series of videos on TikTok of her time in quarantine with her date. The clips showed them ordering food, doing laundry, playing video games and watching TV, according to a report in The Independent.

Henley’s Tinder date also prepared meals for her during the quarantine. Her videos have gathered millions of views.

Social media users described Henley’s story as an “Omicron rom-com". Others said quarantining with the man would help her decide if he was the one for her.

They were referring to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across the world. Many countries are struggling with fresh waves of cases.

Australia recorded more than 1,00,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time on January 8, Bloomberg reported. Many states in Australia have started imposing restrictions again to the curb the surge in infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned countries against categorising the Omicron variant as "mild".

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the global health agency, had said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Tedros added that just like earlier variants, Omicron is leading to hospital admissions and deaths.

The WHO chief warned countries that a “tsunami” of cases caused by both Omicron and Delta variants could overwhelm healthcare systems.