Amul's video diary on PM Modi’s milestones goes viral

Amul dropped a video compilation of all the creatives they have made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi thus far.
On September 17, when all social media platforms were abuzz with birthday wishes for the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India. Even Twitter had wished Narendra Modi by adding a decorative theme to his official Twitter handle. However, there was one post that stood out among all others – that of Amul.
Joining in the celebration early that morning, dairy giant Amul dropped a video compilation of all the creatives they have made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi thus far.To mark PM Modi’s 69th birthday, they released a one-minute long video of all the creatives of the PM celebrating different career milestones of his socio-political journey. The style in which the video was crafted is a patent Amul pattern, known and loved by all since its inception. It ended with a note of gratitude reading: “The 3.6 Million farmers of Gujarat wish their Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi a very happy 69th Birthday.”
The Prime Minister was so touched by the heart-warming creative that he retweeted it with the caption: “Happy to see India’s leading dairy preparing an Indian leader’s diary.”
The Twitter video was retweeted more than 4,000 times with about 14,000 people commenting on it. While some comments were about how Amul has always hit the right chord with its creatives, the others were warm wishes for PM Modi on his birthday.
