AMD has Ry-zen to the challenge with CPU market share surpassing Intel in Japanese and South Korean markets

AMD has gained handsomely in the CPU market since the launch of the 3rd Gen Ryzen processors. Team Red’s performance in German markets is now spreading to some major Asian markets as well.

Danawa Research, a firm run by one of South Korea’s biggest retailers, cited that the volume of AMD Ryzen CPUs sold exceeded that of Intel Core processors just a few days after the new Ryzen 3000 processors launched on July 7, 2019.

According to the firm, the number of AMD CPU sales jumped from 28.2 percent to 48.7 percent on July 8th, one day after the launch of the Ryzen 3000 chips. But Advanced Micro Devices didn’t stop there, two days after the massive 20 percent jump, AMD earned its first victory over Team Blue in the region, recording 53.36 percent market share versus Intel’s 46.64 percent.

Danawa Research also shared statistical figures that displayed the number of clicks on their retailer outlet for each processor brand. AMD’s CPU drew the attention of over 76 percent of users, while Intel accounted for little over 23 percent of users’ interest.

The two most prominent performers from Team Red’s lineup were the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600, which accounted for 10.34 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively. Intel’s Core i9-9900K only managed 3.85 percent of the total sales, which couldn’t surpass a newly launched Ryzen 9 3900X while offering far better price-to-performance.

AMD sharp rise in CPU market share is down to the launch of the Ryzen 3000 chips based on 7nm Zen 2 architecture. The Ryzen 3000 series aims to match and at times surpass Intel in performance, while substantially undercutting them in price. The Ryzen 3000 series has helped AMD come out on top of the consumer CPU race for the first time in well over a decade.