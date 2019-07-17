App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime Day 2019 ends but this Apple product is still at a discounted price

During the Prime Day 2019 sale, Apple Airpods received a Rs 2,000 discount. The discounted price is still on offer.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over but some offers continue to exist. In some of the attractive offers, the Apple AirPods (second-generation) continues to be on sale at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 for the non-wireless charging case model.

The Apple AirPods second-generation was launched in India for Rs 14,999. A higher-end model that supports wireless charging for the case was launched at Rs 18,900.

During the Prime Day 2019 sale, both these models received a Rs 2,000 discount and were being sold for Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users were eligible for an instant 10 percent discount on both models.

Amazon has extended the discount period on both these models. However, the HDFC 10 percent cashback offer has ended.

To recall, the new AirPods were launched earlier this year in March. They look exactly the same as the original AirPods on the outside, although internally, things have changed.

The AirPods second-generation features an H1 chip instead of the W1 chip. Apple claims that the new chip provides faster connectivity and improved synchronisation with a better battery life. AirPods now have 50 percent more talk time compared to its predecessor.

The new AirPods also support ‘Hey Siri’ that lets users change songs, adjust volume and make a call using the virtual assistant. Further, apart from the standard charging case, there is a new wireless charging case for AirPods. The wireless charging case is compatible with AirPods generation 1 as well and is priced at Rs 7,500.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Apple #Technology

