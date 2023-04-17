Air India to unveil several new services as part of rebranding process

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson stated that the designs had been 'progressing well' and the plans to reveal the services were being finalized.

Air India is set to unveil a whole range of new services such as a new color scheme, cabin interiors, crew uniforms, and insignia as part of a rebranding process, as per an internal communication from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson.

The airline mascot- The Maharajah- is still a part of the plans, but there is a possibility that a female mascot may also be added.

Air India has also announced plans to hire 4200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in the year 2023 to address the shortage which has caused a cancellation of six weekly flights to the US for the last three months.

Air India is also expected to announce new compensation packages for its pilots and cabin crew on Monday. Additionally, a new rostering system which, as per Wilson would increase "transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs [five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary] and reduce fatigue," will also be introduced soon.

Another key issue that is being looked at is the seniority for pilots as various airlines such as Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India are being merged under the larger Air India Group.

The management's suggestion to build a master seniority list that works on a "ratio basis" was opposed by the pilots who said that the idea would be favorable for pilots from airlines such as Air India Express and Vistara, who had been promoted faster than others.

Also Read: Unruly passenger tried to open door, assaulted crew members on board AI Delhi-London flight: Police