English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Air India passenger hits crew members, London flight returns to Delhi soon after takeoff: report

    The Air India flight, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as there was an unruly male passenger onboard.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
    Air India deboards unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

    Air India de-boarded the unruly passenger from the Delhi-London flight.

    An Air India flight from Delhi to London returned to the capital on Monday shortly after takeoff after passenger allegedly assaulted two of the cabin crew members, according to reports.

    The male passenger was de-boarded in Delhi, following which the flight took off for London again.

    The man had a fight with flight crew members mid-air and hit two of them, news agency ANI reported, quoting an airline official. Flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

    The passenger was deboarded in Delhi, following which the flight took off for London again.

    Air India has filed a complaint with Delhi Police and handed over the passenger to the airport police.

    “Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,” Air India said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #London
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 10:57 am