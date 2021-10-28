MARKET NEWS

Aditya Ghosh completes Management Program from Harvard, pens heartfelt note

Sharing a picture of the degree, Aditya Ghosh penned a heartfelt note dedicating the achievement to his late father.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
(File Image)

(File Image)

Aditya Ghosh, board member of Fabindia and Oyo, has revealed that he received a degree in Advanced Management Program from the coveted Harvard Business School.

Ghosh penned a heartfelt note dedicating the achievement to his late father. "Today is my late father’s birthday. | So this post is as much to share my personal achievement as it is to pay homage to his memory. He would have been so proud & happy. The only thing he ever wanted us to do is be a good human being and pursue knowledge," Ghosh wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He said that he had never been to business school and decided to aim for the coveted Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

"Leaders like Ratan Tata are AMP alumni | I was lucky enough to get accepted amongst the 92 from across the world this year. The smallest class since the Program started many decades ago!" the former President of IndiGo wrote.

Terming the process 'gruelling', Ghosh said, "Nearly a hundred pages to read every day, 5 to 6 hours of live classes a day, discussions, debates, personal submissions and all of this while managing work full time, children, personal relationships, workouts & not the least, my father’s struggle with his health. Thereafter, my mother’s battle with her health. I am so happy that my father could see me enrol into the program & some times take classes from his bed side in the hospital or outside the ICU."

He thanked his family for their support saying "There were times when I didn’t think I could manage all the commitments & continue."

Highlighting the importance of time management, the businessman said, "One of the biggest lessons that I learnt is - we always find time for what is important to us and there is no limit to what we can achieve, even in the toughest of times, if we truly pour our heart and soul into it!"

Ghosh is set to stage a comeback in the aviation industry as the co-founder of Akasa Air along with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

You can read Aditya Ghosh's LinkedIn post below:

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aditya Ghosh #Harvard Business School #trending #trends
first published: Oct 28, 2021 11:28 am

