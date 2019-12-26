App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aaditya Thackeray reprimands Sena workers after they tonsured man for criticising Uddhav Thackeray

The young Shiv Sena leader asked the party workers to follow the lead of their CM and keep calm in such situations

Jagyaseni Biswas
File image
File image

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray called on party workers on December 24 and reprimanded their way of tackling internet trolls. The Worli MLA’s comments came after Sena workers had tonsured a Wadala resident for rebuking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Aditya exhorted the Sainiks to keep calm and restrain themselves when it came to handling trolls and to not take law in their hands.

Taking to social media, the young Sena leader wrote: “Learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)”.

Close
He added: “Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn’t be taken into anyone’s hands.”

On December 20, a Mumbaikar was manhandled and tonsured by the Sainiks for calling the Maharashtra Chief Minister “bald” in a Facebook post. Hiramani Tiwari, 33, who also happens to be a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker, made the tacit comment after Uddhav Thackeray had compared Delhi Police’s lathicharge on Jamia Millia students with that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident.

related news

However, admonishing the workers, Aaditya said they should emulate their chief minister and try to be as “calm, composed, and aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people”. He added: “…Our answer (to the trolls) is to fulfill our promises… to create jobs and revive the economy… and to silence this chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line that works for the people and keep them united.”

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tamil Selvan and former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya ensured that an FIR is registered against the Shiv Sena workers for assaulting and insulting the dissenter.
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #BJP-Shiv Sena Tussle #Shiv Sainiks #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.