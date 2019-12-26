Aaditya Thackeray reprimands Sena workers after they tonsured man for criticising Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray called on party workers on December 24 and reprimanded their way of tackling internet trolls. The Worli MLA’s comments came after Sena workers had tonsured a Wadala resident for rebuking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Aditya exhorted the Sainiks to keep calm and restrain themselves when it came to handling trolls and to not take law in their hands.

Taking to social media, the young Sena leader wrote: “Learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)”.



Our statement on trolls and reactions. pic.twitter.com/AvTUnAZo5H

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 24, 2019

He added: “Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn’t be taken into anyone’s hands.”

On December 20, a Mumbaikar was manhandled and tonsured by the Sainiks for calling the Maharashtra Chief Minister “bald” in a Facebook post. Hiramani Tiwari, 33, who also happens to be a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker, made the tacit comment after Uddhav Thackeray had compared Delhi Police’s lathicharge on Jamia Millia students with that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident.

However, admonishing the workers, Aaditya said they should emulate their chief minister and try to be as “calm, composed, and aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people”. He added: “…Our answer (to the trolls) is to fulfill our promises… to create jobs and revive the economy… and to silence this chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line that works for the people and keep them united.”



At last FIR registered by Police against Shivsena Gundas, on Hiramani Tiwari FB issue, IPC Section 143, 147, 149, 323, 325, 342, 504, 506, 596 (2): @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/1VIip6aQUH

— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tamil Selvan and former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya ensured that an FIR is registered against the Shiv Sena workers for assaulting and insulting the dissenter.