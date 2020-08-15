74th Independence Day: Health ID for all Indians, PM Modi announces National Digital Health Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, announced that every Indian citizen would get a Health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDH).

“Another big campaign is going to start in the country starting today.This is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector," PM Modi said.

The Health ID will contain all the information of every test, disease, medicine and associated reports of each individual.

Modi also said NDH, with the help of technology, will be a revolutionary move in improving the health infrastructure in India.