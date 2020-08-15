172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|74th-independence-day-health-id-for-all-indians-pm-modi-announces-national-digital-health-mission-5706341.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day: Health ID for all Indians, PM Modi announces National Digital Health Mission

The Health ID will contain all the information of every test, disease, medicine and associated reports of each individual.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, announced that every Indian citizen would get a Health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDH).

“Another big campaign is going to start in the country starting today.  This is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector," PM Modi said.

Follow our entire overage on India's 74th Independence Day here.

Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates

Modi also said NDH, with the help of technology, will be a revolutionary move in improving the health infrastructure in India.

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:57 am

tags #74th independence day #Narendra Modi #National Digital Health Mission

