5G technology safe or not? This is what the US communications regulatory body has to say

As the 5G revolution gets underway, several concerns have arisen about radio wave emissions. These concerns also came up with 4G but were immediately put to rest by officials. And like in the case of 4G, there isn’t any evidence that the 5G radio waves are dangerous. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also gone on record confirming 5G is safe.

A new proposal circulated by FCC chairman Ajit Pai states that all cellphones are safe, including those with 5G technology. Pai is also proposing small changes in the way the commission determines the safety of radio wave emission.

However, those changes will be aimed at making rules more consistent across different technology verticals. The commission noted that the current rules as they stand are “among the most stringent in the world.”

The commission cited that even though 5G radio waves carry a higher frequency than 4G, they fall in the part of the radio spectrum that doesn’t damage human DNA. Despite the higher frequency, 5G radio waves still don’t come close to harmful ionising radiation and remain less energetic than visible light.

The Federal Communications Commission sets radio frequency limits in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health agencies. Jeffrey Shuren, Director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, wrote to the FCC, “Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. No changes to the current standards are warranted at this time.”