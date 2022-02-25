ZTE Nubia 40 Pro launched with 64 MP Sony IMX787 Main Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display

The ZTE Nubia 40 Pro has officially been announced in China. The new Nubia Z40 Pro brings a couple of firsts in the camera and charging departments. The Z40 Pro debuts as a flagship smartphone that comes with a new Sony IMX787 camera sensor with a 35mm equivalent lens.

ZTE Nubia 40 Pro Price

The ZTE Nubia 40 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (Roughly Rs 40,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone will also be available in other RAM and storage configurations. The Nubia 40 Pro is also available in a Gravity Edition that costs CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 51,200) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

ZTE Nubia 40 Pro Specifications

The Nubia 40 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone is available in up to five RAM and storage combinations. The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Nubia 40 Pro also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

For optics, the ZTE Nubia 40 Pro gets a new 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the Nubia 40 Pro opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

The ZTE Nubia 40 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The Gravity Edition of the Nubia 40 Pro comes with a 4,600 mAh battery and 66W wired fast-charging. Additionally, the Gravity Edition also supports magnetic wireless charging, another first for Android smartphones.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, and more. The phone also comes with a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the Nubia 40 Pro runs on Android 12 based on the custom MyOS 12 skin.