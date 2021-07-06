ZTE Axon 30 5G to arrive on July 22 with second-gen under-display camera

While several OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung have gone silent on the under-display camera smartphones, ZTE was the first to launch a phone using this technology back in 2020. The ZTE Axon 20 5G arrived in September 2020 as the first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera.

Since then, ZTE has been teasing a new phone with an under-display camera, teasing a handset with a second-gen UD camera earlier this year by showcasing demos of the tech. Now, the company has made it official that the next phone to feature an under-display front camera will be the ZTE Axon 30 5G.

And while there no official launch date for the device, an unofficial source said that the device will be revealed on July 22 in China. According to a report by GSMArena, ZTE President Ni Fei said that an all-new device would be arriving this month. ZTE seems to be working with Visionox on the new UD camera.

ZTE and Visionox have reportedly managed a breakthrough with a new pixel arrangement technology that will enable better image quality and clarity, which is the reason behind ZTE’s decision to announce a new phone with the under-display camera tech. ZTE said that the pixel density area will double to make the camera less noticeable under the display.

Additionally, the screen could also feature an updated 120Hz refresh rate. Considering the ZTE Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra have already been announced with flagship specs, including a Snapdragon 888 SoC, the standard Axon 30 5G with the second-gen under-display camera will likely debut as a flagship.