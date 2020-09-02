172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|zte-axon-20-5g-launches-as-worlds-first-smartphone-with-under-display-camera-check-price-specifications-5787381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZTE Axon 20 5G launches as world's first smartphone with under-display camera: Check price, specifications

ZTE Axon 20 5G, that offers an all-screen experience is priced affordably in China

Moneycontrol News

ZTE has launched the world’s first under-display camera smartphone in China. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, with the help of its innovative tech, offers an all-screen experience and is also priced affordably in China.

ZTE Axon 20 5G price 

ZTE Axon 20 5G has been launched in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,198, whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,498. There is also a higher 8GB + 256GB storage option priced at CNY 2,798.

The smartphone comes in four colour options —  Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple.

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications 

ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 6.92-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, ZTE Axon 20 5G offers an all-screen experience, courtesy of an under-screen camera.

Under the hood, ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, ZTE Axon 20 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

The 32MP front camera is hidden under the screen.

The phone packs a 4,220 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,a USB Type-C port.

There is no word on the ZTE Axon 20 5G launch in India.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:47 am

tags #smartphones #ZTE

