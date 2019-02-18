Zoho announces AI-powered Office Suite

The new product to provide deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users.
Software maker Zoho Corporation has announced a new version of its Office Suite, which comes enhanced with its AI-powered assistant, Zia.
The new suite consists of four cloud-based productivity applications - Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show and Zoho Notebook—will provide deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, the company officials said.
Zoho’s Office Suite provides end-to-end business solutions to both small and big enterprises. All the applications in the Zoho Office Suite are integrated among themselves in addition to Zoho’s communications tools (Zoho Mail and Cliq, a cross-platform messaging app), Zoho’s collaboration tools (Zoho Projects and Zoho Connect, a private social network for business), as well as Zoho’s several other business applications. These contextual integrations, for example, enable users to merge data from Zoho CRM into a document and send it for signature through Zoho Sign.
"We built Zoho Office Suite to be the most integrated suite of productivity tools of its kind," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's Chief Evangelist.