Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoho announces AI-powered Office Suite

The new product to provide deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Software maker Zoho Corporation has announced a new version of its Office Suite, which comes enhanced with its AI-powered assistant, Zia.

The new suite consists of four cloud-based productivity applications - Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show and Zoho Notebook—will provide deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, the company officials said.

Zoho’s Office Suite provides end-to-end business solutions to both small and big enterprises. All the applications in the Zoho Office Suite are integrated among themselves in addition to Zoho’s communications tools (Zoho Mail and Cliq, a cross-platform messaging app), Zoho’s collaboration tools (Zoho Projects and Zoho Connect, a private social network for business), as well as Zoho’s several other business applications. These contextual integrations, for example, enable users to merge data from Zoho CRM into a document and send it for signature through Zoho Sign.

"We built Zoho Office Suite to be the most integrated suite of productivity tools of its kind," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's Chief Evangelist.

"For decades, Zoho has provided tools for users to share and work on documents quickly and efficiently. Now, with this new version of Zoho Office Suite—empowered by Zia—Zoho's integrations are tighter than ever before, providing seamless collaboration across departments and teams. We've added features and tools that can't be found anywhere else, such as Notebook's smart cards, Sheet's data-cleansing tool, and Show's integration with Apple TV. Just like the line between productivity and collaboration applications is fading, we see the lines between business, collaboration, productivity, and communication apps fading. It is the combination of these apps, contextually integrated, that makes the modern worker exponentially more productive!"
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 08:13 pm

