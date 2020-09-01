172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|you-can-watch-netflix-for-free-heres-how-5784301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can watch Netflix for free - here's how

Users do not need to sign up to watch movies and episodes on Netflix for free.

Moneycontrol News

Netflix has launched a new “Netflix for free” page for viewers who do not have a subscription. The dedicated page lets non-subscribers stream select Netflix Originals for free.

Users do not need to sign up to watch movies and episodes on Netflix for free. Currently, horror movie “Bird Box”, Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy “Murder Mystery”, and the Academy Award-nominated “The Two Popes” are available to watch for free on Netflix.

The video-streaming giant is also making the first episodes of popular shows like Stranger Things, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Our Planet, Love is Blind, Elite, Grace and Frankie to watch for free.

Also read: Netflix is testing a Rs 349 Mobile+ plan in India

It is currently unknown if these titles will be available to watch for free on Netflix permanently or will the company add/ switch fresh titles to get more subscribers on board.

Netflix currently offers a variety of subscription plans in India, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 799.

The Rs 199 plan is limited to mobile/ tablet and offers Standard Definition (SD) streaming. The Rs 499 SD plan, on the other hand, lets users stream content either on their phone, tablet, PC, or a Smart TV. However, the account can be active only on a single device at a time. The Rs 649 and Rs 799 Netflix plans let users stream on multiple screens at a time.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Netflix

