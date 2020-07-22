Netflix is testing a Rs 349 Mobile+ plan in India

Video streaming service Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan in India. The plan is currently under testing and is priced at Rs 349.

The new affordable plan comes with an option to stream in high-definition (HD) but is priced lower than the most-affordable standard-definition (SD) plan at Rs 499.

The Rs 349 plan lets users stream content in HD on a single device at a time. Unlike the Mobile-only plan, users can choose to watch videos on their mobile, tablet or a PC with the Mobile+ subscription. The Mobile-only plan costs Rs 199 per month and can be used to stream content in SD on a smartphone or tablet at a time.

The Rs 499 SD plan, on the other hand, lets users stream content either on their phone, tablet, PC or a Smart TV. However, the account can be active only on a single device at a time.

The new Rs 349 plan sits right in between the two old plans. Although it misses out on support for streaming videos on a smart TV, the plan costs Rs 150 less and offers a better resolution.

The plan is currently being tested and Netflix India will make it available permanently to the public based on the response.