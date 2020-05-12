You can now buy new iPhone SE for just Rs 38,900; here's how

Apple launched its most affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE (2020) in India last month. Starting at Rs 42,500, the smartphone is far more affordable as compared to regular Apple devices. However, Apple recently sweetened the deal for people interested in getting the new iPhone SE.

The Cupertino tech giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to make the new iPhone SE available at an even lower starting price, putting it in the under 40K smartphone market. Customers who buy the iPhone SE 2020 using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can avail a Rs 3,600 cashback. The cashback will effectively bring the starting price of the iPhone SE down to Rs 38,900.

The HDFC cashback offer is valid for both EMI and non-EMI transactions and can be availed on all new iPhone SE models. The iPhone SE 2020 comes in two other variants – 128GB (Rs 47,800) and 256GB (Rs 58,300) which will be available at Rs 44,200 and Rs 54,700 respectively after the cashback.

At its current price, the 2020 iPhone SE is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000, if you ignore its lacklustre design and battery.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

Apple’s affordable iPhone uses the A13 Bionic chipset, same as the iPhone 11 models. The phone sports a 4.7-inch retina display with a peak brightness of 625 nits as well as True Tone and Haptic Touch support. This panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The phone arrives in three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

In optics, the iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12-megapixel rear camera that features OIS and the ability to record 4K video at 60 fps. On the front, the phone opts for a 7-megapixel camera. The new iPhone SE sports a glass and aluminium build. FaceID is replaced by 2nd generation TouchID instead.

Lastly, the device has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The battery capacity is around 1821mAh with 18W fast-charging support. However, the size of the battery is undoubtedly the phone’s biggest caveat.

The iPhone SE 2020 is available in Black, White and Product Red colours. While the price of the iPhone SE has been out for a while now, there is still no confirmation on availability.