From iPhone SE to iQOO 3: These are the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000

Not all smartphones on our list have included the new 18-percent GST price hike. Carlsen Martin 1/8 OnePlus 7T | Starting price - Rs 34,999 | OnePlus recently unveiled two new smartphones in the form of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The standard version of the OnePlus 8 does not have a lot of upgrades over the OnePlus 7T, the camera setup on the 7T seems more capable than that of the OnePlus 8. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T’s Snapdragon 855+ SoC is only marginally behind the Snapdragon 865 in terms of raw performance. The OnePlus 7T also gets a 90Hz AMOLED screen, best-in-class software, and fast charging support. In terms of an overall package on both the hardware and software fronts, the OnePlus 7T doesn’t fail to deliver. 2/8 Realme X50 Pro | Starting price - Rs 39,999 (GST) | The Realme X50 Pro is the only smartphone on our list that supports 5G, which is not of much use in India but is great to have. The Realme X50 Pro has a decent camera setup for a flagship killer but does above-average in every other area. The phone features 65W super-fast charging, a 90Hz OLED panel, and the top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC. Realme UI over Android 10 also delivers a generally clean software experience. The Realme X50 Pro is a poster child for the 5G flagship killer. 3/8 Asus ROG Phone II | Starting price - Rs 40,999 (GST) | The Asus ROG Phone 2 may be Rs 999 more than our current budget but can be bought with Rs 40,000 from an offline retailer or with certain bank offers online. The ROG Phone II features one of the best displays on any smartphone on our list with its 120Hz AMOLED panel, HDR10 support and excellent colour accuracy (Delta E<1). Asus’ gaming smartphone also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports reverse wired charging and two USB-C ports. For a gaming smartphone, Asus has a pretty capable dual-camera setup, which can deliver results on par with other phones on this list. Asus also lets you opt for the rich-looking ROG UI theme or ZenUI that comes pretty close to stock. The ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, which will deliver excellent performance for at least another couple of years. 4/8 iQOO 3 | Startin price - Rs 34,999 (GST) | The iQOO 3 is another great phone under Rs 40,000. The iQOO’s rear camera setup may not be the best, but it is the best performing smartphone on our list with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Despite the Snapdragon 865 SoC, only the top-tier iQOO 3 that costs around Rs 45,000 supports 5G. The iQOO 3 also gets a decent battery and super-fast charging. While iQOO 3 does not have a high refresh rate panel but is still quite bright and colour accurate. The iQOO 3 might just be the most subtle gaming smartphones we have seen and is the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered phone on our list. 5/8 Apple iPhone SE 2020 | Starting price - Rs 42,500 | Another smartphone that exceeds our budget, but certainly deserves a place on our list is the 2020 iPhone SE. The new iPhone SE looks more or less like an iPhone 8 with big changes under the hood. Apple claims the primary sensor on the iPhone SE 2020 is just as capable as the primary camera on the iPhone 11 series. Although there are a few limitations, this is easily the best camera on this list. Moreover, the iPhone SE also gets Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chipset that delivers flagship performance. The new iPhone SE also gets an IP67 rating for splash and water resistance. The only limitations of this iPhone are its design, display and battery. However, this is a great phone if you want to make the jump to Apple’s ecosystem on a limited budget. 6/8 LG G8s ThinQ | Price - Rs 36, 990 | The LG G8s ThinQ was arguably one of the most underrated smartphones in 2019. The phone has one of the best overall camera setups of any device on our list. While the design on the G8s ThinQ does seem a little dated, it still feels every bit as premium as the other smartphones here. The phone also features a bright 60Hz OLED display, an incredible speaker system and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 7/8 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | Starting price - Rs 38,990 (GST) | The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the last smartphone on our list. And although it rocks a one-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, it still has one of the best camera setups on a smartphone under 40K. The phone gets a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultrawide and a telephoto camera. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition also gets a good AMOLED display but misses out on the high refresh rate. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition has been available in the past for as low as 25K. This is an excellent phone if you can look past the bloatware. 8/8 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | Starting price - Rs 42,099 (GST) | Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite last December. And, while we do not recommend the Galaxy Note 10 Lite because of its older chipset, the Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Galaxy S10 Lite, makes it a pretty good smartphone. The phone features a triple-camera setup that is quite capable for a flagship killer. The phone also gets a decent AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support and a sizeable 4,500 mAh battery capacity. You also get the benefits of Samsung’s updated One UI software skin. Although the Galaxy S10 Lite will set you back 2K above the 40K price, Samsung, Flipkart and Amazon tend to offer the phone with great cashback offers during sales. First Published on Apr 24, 2020 06:53 pm