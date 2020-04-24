From iPhone SE to iQOO 3: These are the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone SE 2020 | Starting price - Rs 42,500 | Another smartphone that exceeds our budget, but certainly deserves a place on our list is the 2020 iPhone SE. The new iPhone SE looks more or less like an iPhone 8 with big changes under the hood. Apple claims the primary sensor on the iPhone SE 2020 is just as capable as the primary camera on the iPhone 11 series. Although there are a few limitations, this is easily the best camera on this list. Moreover, the iPhone SE also gets Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chipset that delivers flagship performance. The new iPhone SE also gets an IP67 rating for splash and water resistance. The only limitations of this iPhone are its design, display and battery. However, this is a great phone if you want to make the jump to Apple’s ecosystem on a limited budget.