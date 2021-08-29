You can install Windows 11 on older CPUs: Check details

Microsoft will not stop you from installing Windows 11 on older CPUs but you won't get updates

Microsoft has updated its supported CPU list for Windows 11 with new processor line-up's from Intel. The Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series and selected chips from Intel Core 7820HQ series.

There are no new additions from the AMD stable and the company says that it has carefully analysed AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD and has decided not to support them.

As for people who run Windows on Mac via Boot Camp, there is still no news with regards to official support. Apple doesn't have support for TPM 2.0 (a requirement for Windows 11) on its Mac's, so it's likely they would not be supported.

Recently, Microsoft said that it would not block you from installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, you just have to jump around an unnecessary hoop to do so.

The official upgrade tool for Windows 11 will still block you from installing the new operating system on an unsupported PC but you can download the ISO manually from Windows' site and install the OS that way.

There is also another problem - Updates. Microsoft told The Verge that it would withhold all feature, security and driver updates on unsupported hardware.

This means you may just have to keep downloading new ISO files as they become available for feature updates and manually get updates for security and new drivers. It's an unneeded hassle and one that is simply designed to force people to buy new PCs.

Windows 11 is set to be released later in 2021, with eligible Windows 10 users being updated in a slow rollout in the first half of 2022.