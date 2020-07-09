Xiaomi RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II packed with 10th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia MX350 GPU

Xiaomi recently unveiled the RedmiBook 16 and the RedmiBook 14 II series in China. The new Redmi notebooks come with 10th Gen Intel processors with up to Nvidia MX350 GPU. The two notebooks are the same models launched earlier in 2020 with Ryzen 4000 mobile processors.

RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II Pricing

The RedmiBook 16 arrives in two variants with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 variants priced at CNY 4,999 (Approx. Rs 53,400) and CNY 5,699 (Approx. Rs 60,900). The RedmiBook 14 II arrives in four configurations starting from CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs 50,200) and going all the way to CNY 5,699 (Approx. Rs 60,900). The RedmiBook 14 II can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The RedmiBook 16 is available in a grey colour option, while the RedmiBook 14 II only arrives in silver.

RedmiBook 16

The RedmiBook 16 arrives with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 or i7-1065G7 mobile processor. The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM. The notebook features a 16.1-inch screen with narrow bezels and a 1080p resolution. The panel offers 100-percent sRGB coverage, DC dimming and 300 nits brightness. The laptop packs a 46Whr battery that Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. The laptop features quick charge support that can get to 50-percent in 30 minutes with the 65 W USB-C charger in the box.

RedmiBook 14 II

The RedmiBook 14 II comes in the same CPU and GPU configurations as the RedmiBook 16. The RedmiBook 14 II sports a 14-inch 1080p panel that also features 100-percent sRGB coverage and 300 nits of typical brightness. The notebook also gets a smaller 40Whr battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, according to Xiaomi. The RedmiBook 14 also gets the same charging adapter in the box.