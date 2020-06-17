From Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition to Acer Swift 3: These are the best laptops under 60000 in India

All the laptops on our list use Intel's 10th Gen or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition| Rs 59,999 | The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is one of the best laptops for its price. The Horizon Edition is available in 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options. Both models arrive with Nvidia’s MX350 discrete graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Core i7 model uses a PCIe NVMe SSD, while the Core i5 opts for a standard SATA SSD. The notebook also features a 14-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with a 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the laptop can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge. 2/7 Asus VivoBook 14 | Rs 59,990 | The Asus VivoBook 14 delivers a decent balance between performance and portability. The notebook is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and hybrid storage (256GB SSD and 1TB HDD). The VivoBook 14 also gets an Nvidia MX230 GPU for some light gaming. The VivoBook 14 delivers decent battery life and an excellent keyboard and trackpad for working. The one downside is the 14-inch Full HD display, which only boasts a 200 nits brightness. 3/7 HP 14s | Rs 57,990 | The HP 14s was recently unveiled in India with 10th Gen Intel mobile processing power. The laptop uses an Intel Core i5-10210U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and hybrid storage (1TB HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD). The notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. HP claims that the notebook can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life and can charge up to 50-percent in 45 minutes. The HP 14s is an excellent notebook for everyday work. You can also get the previously released HP 14 with AMD Radeon 530 Graphics, but it will set you back around Rs 6,000 more. 4/7 Acer Swift 3 | Rs 59,999 | The Acer Swift 3 is the only laptop on the list with an AMD Ryzen 4000 U series processing power, which uses the new Zen2 7nm architecture. The Swift 3 can be configured with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. There are no discrete graphics; instead, you will have to use AMD’s integrated Radeon GPU, which delivers a significant improvement in graphics performance over Intel’s UHD graphics. Acer rates the battery life of the Swift 3 for up to 11 hours and can deliver four hours of battery life upon a 30-minute charge. The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display, which is not the best at this price. 5/7 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i | Rs 49,990 | The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is the only laptop under 50000 rupees on our list. The Ideapad Slim 3i is powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G1. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Ideapad Slim 3i features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display in a thin and light form factor. HP claims that the Ideapad Slim 3i can deliver up to 7.5 hours of battery life. If you want a bigger and more powerful laptop with discrete graphics, you can opt for the IdeaPad S340. However, it will set you back around 10 to 11K more. 6/7 Asus TUF A15 | Rs 60,990 | The Asus TUF A15 FA506 is only 1K over the budget but is still worth it. The TUF A15 is the only laptop on our list that uses AMD’s Ryzen 4000 H series mobile processing power, courtesy of the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, a six-core, twelve-thread CPU. The processor is paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD. Performance is further aided by Asus’ excellent cooling system. The laptop also has a full-size RGB keyboard with decent key travel. The TUF A15’s 15.6-inch IPS display is the one caveat here with low brightness levels and sub-par colour reproduction. One of the reasons the TUF A15 makes our list is because it delivers excellent performance while maintaining decent battery life for productivity. 7/7 MSI Modern 14 | Rs 54,990 | The last laptop on our list was one of the first to arrive with 10th Gen Intel mobile processing power in India. The Modern 14 packs an Intel Core i5-10210U processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The notebook features 8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The 14-inch Full HD IPS display with decent brightness levels and colour reproduction. MSI claims that the 50Whr battery can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The MSI modern is an excellent machine for daily use and offers the power of a productivity powerhouse in thin and light form factor (1.2kg). First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:53 am