From Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition to Acer Swift 3: These are the best laptops under 60000 in India

Acer Swift 3 | Rs 59,999 | The Acer Swift 3 is the only laptop on the list with an AMD Ryzen 4000 U series processing power, which uses the new Zen2 7nm architecture. The Swift 3 can be configured with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. There are no discrete graphics; instead, you will have to use AMD’s integrated Radeon GPU, which delivers a significant improvement in graphics performance over Intel’s UHD graphics. Acer rates the battery life of the Swift 3 for up to 11 hours and can deliver four hours of battery life upon a 30-minute charge. The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display, which is not the best at this price.