Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition gets Rs 5,000 discount on Amazon: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has emerged as the best-selling i7 ultra-slim Windows laptop online in 2020, according to an IDC report. On account of its success, Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the complete Mi Notebook 14 line in India.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 price in India

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 59,999 for the Core i7 variant. The standard Mi Notebook 14 starts from Rs 41,999 and maxes out at Rs 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs 34,999 in India. Only the top-end Mi Notebook 14 features discrete graphics, while both Horizon Edition notebooks use Nvidia’s discrete graphics.

Spec Selling Price Discount (8th ~ 15th Mar) Bank Offer (8th ~ 15th Mar) Effective Price Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition i5/8G/512G/MX350/Gray 54,999 2,000 3,000 49,999 Mi NoteBook14 Horizon Edition i7/8G/512G/MX350/Gray 59,999 2,000 3,000 54,999 Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition i3/8G/256G/UHD/Camera/ Silver 36,999 1,000 35,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/256G/UHD/Camera/ Silver 43,999 1,000 2,000 40,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/UHD/Camera/ Silver 46,999 1,000 2,000 43,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/MX250/Camer a/Silver 49,999 2,000 47,999

Customers who purchase the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition between March 8 and 15 will get a Rs 2,000 discount on both i5 and i7 models. They can also avail additional Rs 3,000 discount on transactions made using Axis Bank cards via Amazon India.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 14 last year in June. Since then, the company has introduced multiple variants under the Mi Notebook 14 series. The most affordable variant is the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition priced at Rs 34,999 in India.

“With an aim to empower our users and enable them to use the latest tech, we introduced the Mi Notebook series in India. Since the launch of our first laptop in 2020, we have been working towards addressing the growing needs of our consumers, by offering devices that provide a perfect amalgamation of entertainment, education and most importantly improved productivity. We are happy that our Mi Notebook Horizon Edition has emerged as the #1 selling ultra-slim Windows i7 laptop online. This success is a testimony to the strong foundation for our laptop business in India, enabling us to create a powerful line-up of devices offering compelling propositions,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said.