App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 5G and Mi 9 Pro launch date confirmed on 24th September

Xiaomi is also expected to take the lid off MIUI 11.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two new 5G flagship handsets on September 24. The company will take the lid off the Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 smartphones at the event in Bejing. With the release of the two phones, Xiaomi will have released three smartphones that support next-gen cellular network connectivity. The company is also expected to reveal the new MIUI 11.

The Mi 9 Pro will succeed the Mi 9 that launched earlier this year in February. On the hardware front, it will likely get a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and possibly 512GB of storage. The phone is expected to pack a bigger and an AMOLED display. The Mi 9 Pro could support the new 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging, announced last week.

The Mi Mix 5G will be the other handset debuting at the event. Considering Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 3 5G earlier this year, the device will likely be the rumoured Mi Mix 4 5G. It is expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The Mi Mix 4 5G could also sport a curved QHD+ AMOLED display and will likely debut with the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Close
Lastly, Xiaomi is also expected to take the lid off MIUI 11 with dark mode scheduler, an Always-on Display, new iconography, dynamic sounds, redesigned file manager, quick reply, and other new features. The new version of Xiaomi's operating system will run over Android 10. The Chinese tech giant will also reveal a new range of TVs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:25 am

tags #5G #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.