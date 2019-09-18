Xiaomi Mi Mix 5G and Mi 9 Pro launch date confirmed on 24th September

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two new 5G flagship handsets on September 24. The company will take the lid off the Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 smartphones at the event in Bejing. With the release of the two phones, Xiaomi will have released three smartphones that support next-gen cellular network connectivity. The company is also expected to reveal the new MIUI 11.

The Mi 9 Pro will succeed the Mi 9 that launched earlier this year in February. On the hardware front, it will likely get a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and possibly 512GB of storage. The phone is expected to pack a bigger and an AMOLED display. The Mi 9 Pro could support the new 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging, announced last week.

The Mi Mix 5G will be the other handset debuting at the event. Considering Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 3 5G earlier this year, the device will likely be the rumoured Mi Mix 4 5G. It is expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The Mi Mix 4 5G could also sport a curved QHD+ AMOLED display and will likely debut with the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.