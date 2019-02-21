Xiaomi launches Yunmai smartwatch on its crowdfunding platform

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new wearable called the Yunmai smartwatch. Xiaomi revealed that the smartwatch would be available on its crowdfunding platform.

The Yunmai smartwatch has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display panel that has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and 90 per cent sRGB NTSC colour range. It is powered by a U-BLOXGPS chipset and a 9-axis sensor to gather all tracking information such as speed, steps, calories, kilometres among other things.

The Yunmai is made up of PC+ ABS plastic that makes it resistant from impacts and high temperatures. The smartwatch is water resistant and is IP67 certified meaning it is resistant to water, dust, splash and accidental submersion.

The device also measures heart-rate in realtime which is done with the help of the PIXART 8011ES sensor. The smartwatch measures a user ’s body movement and by analysing the repetitions, gives different suggestions on improving a type of body movement. It comes with six different modes like cycling, running, squats, and other exercise-related activities.

Xiaomi did not mention any details on the RAM or the operating system that the watch runs on. The watch has been priced at RMB 699, which is roughly Rs 7,400 and would be available in two colour options — Ash and Rose Gold.