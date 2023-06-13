Twitter 2.0 Success: Our shared responsibility, says CEO Linda Yaccarino

Twitter's new CEO: Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, recently shared her enthusiasm for Twitter 2.0 in her debut tweet thread, outlining her vision and future plans for the platform. She emphasised that Twitter 2.0 will be a space where individuals can freely express their thoughts and engage in meaningful conversations.

Yaccarino also aims to establish Twitter as the world's most reliable real-time information source. Her goal is to bring the concept of free speech into action through Twitter 2.0.

In one of her initial tweets, Yaccarino mentioned being inspired by Elon Musk, who she believes has transformed space exploration and electric vehicles. Similarly, she intends to revolutionize the global communication arena, enabling people to freely discuss important topics.

Elon Musk, who took over as the chairman of Twitter last year, has appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO. Musk will continue to be involved with the company as the Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

Yaccarino officially assumed her role as CEO on June 6 and expressed her excitement about the first week, describing it as "intoxicating." She also stated that no other platform possesses the same power as Twitter and that she has met remarkable individuals during her initial week as CEO, indicating that history is in the making.

Yaccarino believes that Twitter has the potential to bridge divides, form new partnerships, celebrate diverse voices, and collaboratively build something that can change the world.

She sees Twitter as a platform that will be rebuilt from scratch to maximize accessibility for users. Her future plans for the platform involve actively involving people in the process of building Twitter 2.0 together.

Linda Yaccarino's appointment as the new CEO was officially announced by Elon Musk on May 12, with Musk welcoming her on Twitter and briefly mentioning her responsibilities in handling the business operations while he focuses on new technologies and product design.