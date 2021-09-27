MARKET NEWS

Technology

WhatsApp payments may let you earn cashbacks

WhatsApp is trying to get its toe into the lucrative UPI market in India

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
The feature is still under development



WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to send payments quickly through the chat bar. Before, users had to open a separate menu to get to the payments options.

This feature was limited to people who had installed the latest Android Beta of the app from the Google Play Store in India. WhatsApp Pay was the chat company's first foray into the lucrative UPI (Unified Payment Interface)  market in India.

Despite its launch early last year, people haven't used the Facebook owned platforms UPI offering much. A report by Economic Times in February of 2021 said that WhatsApp had only processed 1.6 million out of over 6.7 billion transactions at the beginning of the year.

Insiders from the company had told the publication that it was part of the strategy and the company was in it for the long haul. It wanted to make sure the simplicity of the WhatsApp interface was not compromised and it wanted the experience for users to be smooth.

Now it looks like, it's beginning to take things a bit more seriously. WABetaInfo have managed to uncover a new feature in the works for the UPI system that might be of interest to some users.

WhatsApp will begin processing cashbacks for transactions made through the WhatsApp payments portal. Users will be eligible for cashbacks on transactions done through the app and will receive it 48 hours after the transaction takes place.

The feature is limited to UPI payments, which suggests its currently only for India. The cashback itself won't be much, up to Rs 10 for payments, but its still a good way to get people interested much like Google Pay's Scratch Cards.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Payments
first published: Sep 27, 2021 10:29 am

