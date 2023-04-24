English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp is working on Instagram-like broadcast channels

    The new feature will allow users to broadcast information and sign up for updates from people they follow.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
    WhatsApp is working on Instagram-like broadcast Channels

    (Representative Image)

    WhatsApp is working on an Instagram-like broadcast feature that allows users to display information and receive updates from accounts they choose to follow.

    The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest iOS beta build for the Meta-owned instant messaging service. WhatsApp will rename the Status tab to Updates as it will serve as a hub for both status and broadcast channel information.

    Also Read | WhatsApp is working on animated emojis: Report

    A WhatsApp Channel will be private and phone numbers will be hidden along with user information. The messages received within the Channels will not be end-to-end encrypted.

    Users will have complete control over what Channels they choose to consume information from, and no one else will be able to see who they follow for updates, or if they have added them to their contact list.

    Also Read | WhatsApp may allow adding descriptors to forwarded messages

    There are also no algorithms at work here, which means users won't get recommendations on who to follow, or get auto-subscribed to. Users will be able to look for specific Channels using handles and usernames.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Instagram Channels #instant messaging #Meta #social media #WhatsApp
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 12:01 pm