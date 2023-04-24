WhatsApp is working on Instagram-like broadcast channels

(Representative Image)

WhatsApp is working on an Instagram-like broadcast feature that allows users to display information and receive updates from accounts they choose to follow.

The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest iOS beta build for the Meta-owned instant messaging service. WhatsApp will rename the Status tab to Updates as it will serve as a hub for both status and broadcast channel information.

A WhatsApp Channel will be private and phone numbers will be hidden along with user information. The messages received within the Channels will not be end-to-end encrypted.

Users will have complete control over what Channels they choose to consume information from, and no one else will be able to see who they follow for updates, or if they have added them to their contact list.

There are also no algorithms at work here, which means users won't get recommendations on who to follow, or get auto-subscribed to. Users will be able to look for specific Channels using handles and usernames.