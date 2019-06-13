App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 05:46 PM IST

What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250?

It is expected that Gixxer 250 will be to the Gixxer SF 250 what the current Gixxer is to the Gixxer SF 155.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Soon after launching the Gixxer SF 250, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki is working on its naked sibling. While the company is gearing up for another of its additions in the quarter-litre segment, its photos were leaked online recently.

The motorcycle was seen with a new design language, a single-piece handlebar and a new headlamp, which is expected to be an LED unit. The bike seems to have retained the instrument cluster from its faired sibling, along with the shift light. It is expected that Gixxer 250 will be to the Gixxer SF 250 what the current Gixxer is to the Gixxer SF 155.

Suzuki introduced its new design language in the new-gen Gixxer and Gixxer SF, making its debut with the Gixxer SF 250 and the new Gixxer SF. It is expected that Gixxer 250 will be built around the same philosophy. The motorcycle was seen equipped with knuckle guards, tank pad, set cover rim stickers and an engine guard, which are expected to be offered as accessories in the showroom.

If it carries forward the Gixxer SF 250’s engine, it will be powered by a 249cc SOHC single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Though an official launch date hasn’t been confirmed, it can be expected that Suzuki will launch the Gixxer 250 in the coming months. The bike is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), cheaper than its faired version. It will be pitted against Honda CB300R and Yamaha FZ25 among others.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #250 #Auto #Gixxer #Suzuki #Technology #trends

