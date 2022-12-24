English
    Wadhwani AI gets $1 million grant from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

    Wadhwani AI will utilise the grant towards building AI-powered solutions in the agriculture sector, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    December 24, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    Representational image.

    The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence has received a USD 1 million grant from Google.Org.

    These solutions will help farmers gain timely, localised, and accurate weather-related information, crop and other farm-related information.

    Wadhwani AI had received a USD 2 million grant from Google.org in 2019 to support the CottonAce AI-powered pest management solution.

    With roughly half of India's population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, this is a sector where technological advancements can lead to pervasive benefits, said Manish Gupta, Research Director, Google Research India.

    The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) is an independent nonprofit institute developing and deploying AI-based solutions for under-served communities in developing countries. It is currently building solutions in the agriculture and healthcare sectors.
