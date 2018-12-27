Vote | Is Tata Harrier the most beautiful car of India ever?

Over the years, the Indian car market has witnessed some stunning designs that took fans by surprise. But have you ever wondered which was the one that had the best looks. This could be a difficult task, but here's some help.

We have identified a few sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs and you can vote to pick the best looking car. Read on for a trip down memory lane and do select the car of your choice at the end of the article.

Chevy Impala

The Chevrolet Impala was an iconic car not just abroad but in India as well. It gained popularity at a time when the hot rods and muscle cars were becoming a culture in their own.

Hindustan Ambassador

The Ambassador was the longest running production car in the country from 1958 to 2014 with very few changes or improvements made to the car over its lifetime. It was a fairly spacious car, thanks to the semi-monocoque design, and rivalled the likes of the Premier Padmini and Standard 10.

Standard 2000

The Standard 2000 was a luxury car that ran on Indian streets from 1985 to 1988 and was based on the Rover SD1. The India variant featured a higher ground clearance, but never met quality expectations or price expectations in the Indian market.

Contessa Classic

Manufactured by Hindustan Motors, the Contessa was based on the Vauxhall VX Series and first introduced in 1983. The Contessa was one of the few luxury cars available in the Indian market alongside the Standard 2000 and became a favourite of government officials.

Mahindra Jeep

Mahindra and Mahindra first started assembly of its larger MUV under the licence of Willys Jeep manufacturing the Jeep CJ3. A direct descendant of the CJ3's design is the Mahindra Thar that is still in production today.

Maruti 800

The Maruti 800 began its life in 1983 and soon went on to become the bestselling car, a title that stuck until 2004. The Maruti Suzuki still remains the second-longest production car in India after the Hindustan Ambassador.

Maruti Gypsy

Maruti Gypsy was introduced in December 1985. It was never really popular with general consumers, but extremely so with law enforcement. Originally available with only a soft-top, a hard top was made available later on. It also went on to replace the Premier Padmini at rally events.

Daewoo Cielo

The Cielo was the second generation Le Mans built by Daewoo motors from 1994 to 1997. It was mechanically identical to the Le Mans and was only differentiated by styling. The car was based on the Open Kadett E and was underpinned by the T-Car platform.

Daewoo Matiz

The Daewoo Matiz was first introduced in 1998 and ran for four years straight. The designed was signed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, an automobile designer who worked on a range including Aston Martin's DB4 GT Bertone Jet and the Bugatti EB 118.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is classified as a mid-sized SUV and was initially launched in 1998. The Safari was built around the Peugeot XD88 turbo-diesel that made 87 PS of power and mated to a 5-speed transmission. It is available in a front-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive option.

Mitsubishi Lancer

The Mitsubishi Lancer had a fairly decent fan following in India with its long fluid lines. It was available in three engine options including a 1.8-litre turbocharged powertrain and mated to a choice of three transmission options as well.

Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift has undergone several transformations since it first launched. This year, the hatchback received the Indian Car Of The Year Award.

Hyundai i20 Elite

The Hyundai Elite has been extremely popular ever since its launch in 2014. Available in a range of engine and transmission options, it still manages to garner attention wherever it goes.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier has just launched and deliveries are expected to begin early next year. Built around the same platform as the Land Rover Discovery Sport, it features a Tata's new Kryotec 2-litre engine that produces 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

These are our choices. What do you think? Tell us in the poll below.