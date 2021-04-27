Vivo V21 5G, V21, V21e launched with triple rear cameras, 44 MP selfie camera, AMOLED display

Vivo just dropped the V21 series in Malaysia, only a couple of days ahead of the Vivo V21 5G launch in India. The new smartphones include the Vivo V21 5G, V21, and V21e.

The Vivo V21 5G, V21, and V21e are mid-rangers that feature a 44 MP selfie camera and a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back. Before we get into the details, it is worth noting that the only difference between the Vivo V21 and V21 5G is that the latter supports 5G. All three models are quite thin, maxing out at 7.38mm.

Vivo V21 Series Price

The Vivo V21’s price in Malaysia is set at RM 1,599 (Roughly Rs 29,100) for the 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo V21 and V21 5G are available in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. The Vivo V21e costs RM 1,299 (Roughly Rs 23,600) for the 8GB/128 variant.

The V21e comes in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colour options. It is worth noting that the Vivo V21 5G’s price has not been revealed just yet. The Vivo V21 and Vivo 21e can be purchased from the Malaysian e-commerce site Lazada.

Vivo V21 & V21 5G Specs

The Vivo V21 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset also packs 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 3GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The Vivo V21 5G runs on FuntouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

On the back, the Vivo V21 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Vivo V21e boasts a 44 MP selfie shooter with both OIS and EIS. You can record video at up to 4K resolution on both the front and rear cameras and support a split-screen mode for vlogs.

The Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and more. The Vivo V21 5G also has an in-display fingerprint reader. The Vivo V21 has the exact same features and specifications but lacks 5G support.

Vivo V21e Specs

Most of the specifications of the Vivo V21 are the same as the V21 and V21 5G, with a few differences. The Vivo V21e replaces the MediaTek chipset with a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Vivo V21e has a similar display but it is on the dimmer side and loses out on the high-refresh rate with HDR10 support. All three devices also pack the same battery and similar charging speeds. RAM and storage are also similar. The only difference between the cameras is that the Vivo V21e’s 44 MP selfie shooter swaps out OIS for EIS.