Vivo V20 SE Launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, AMOLED Display 33W Fast Charging: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo just dropped the V20 SE in India. This device is a more affordable version of the Vivo V20 that arrived in the country last month. The Vivo V20E offers a triple camera setup, an AMOLED display, fast charging support, and sleek design.

Vivo V20 SE Price in India

The Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs 20,990 in India and is available in a single 8GB/128GB variant. The Vivo V20 SE will go on sale from November 3 through Vivo’s India E-store as well as major e-commerce websites.

Vivo V20 SE Specs

The Vivo V20 SE is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The storage on the V20E can be expanded via the microSD card slot. The handset sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo V20 SE packs a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which the company claims can deliver a 62-percent charge in 30 minutes. The Vivo V20 SE runs FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10.

For optics, the Vivo V20 SE gets a triple camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The notch on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The phone measures 161x74.08x7.83mm and weighs 171 grams. As for colour options, The Vivo V20 SE is available in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black.