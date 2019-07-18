App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:45 PM IST

Visa acquires payment gateway software firm Payworks

The combined capability will enable Visa’s clients to offer a unified payment experience whether their customers are paying in-store, in-app or online.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Visa announced it has acquired Payworks, a Munich-based provider of next-generation payment gateway software for the Point of Sale (POS). Visa will bring Payworks’ cloud-based solution for in-store payment processing together with its CyberSource digital payment management platform to create a fully integrated payment acceptance solution for merchants and acquirers. The joint offering will provide acquirers and payment service providers with a modern, fully white-labeled omnichannel payment management platform.

The combined capability will enable Visa’s clients to offer a unified payment experience whether their customers are paying in-store, in-app or online. The acquisition builds on a strategic partnership and investment Visa made in Payworks in February 2018.

“For the past two years, we have partnered closely with Payworks to deliver cutting-edge integrated commerce solutions for CyberSource’s clients worldwide,” said Carleigh Jaques, SVP, global head of digital merchant products, Visa. “As these solutions become mainstream, aligning more closely with Payworks and combining our businesses is a natural extension of our relationship. Payworks has built a state-of-the art software technology and an impressive client base. We are thrilled to welcome the strong and talented team to our family.”

Payworks is a payment gateway software provider, streamlining face to face payment connectivity. By combining the CyberSource best in-class eCommerce and mobile payment capabilities with Payworks’ cloud-based architecture, Visa’s merchant and acquirer clients will be able to support face-to-face transactions across a variety of POS terminal types, including digital experiences, through a single integration.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

